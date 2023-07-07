Maui News

Recall Notice: belVita breakfast sandwiches may contain undeclared peanut contamination

July 7, 2023, 8:02 AM HST
The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Food and Drug Branch is warning residents of a voluntary recall by Mondelez Global LLC of two varieties of its belVita Breakfast Sandwich products because they may contain undeclared peanut contamination from cross-contact on a manufacturing line.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. Symptoms may include skin reactions, such as hives, redness, or swelling; itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat; digestive problems, such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, or vomiting; tightening of the throat; shortness of breath or wheezing; and runny nose.

In addition to the symptoms listed above, peanut allergy may cause anaphylaxis. Symptoms and signs of anaphylaxis include swelling or tightness of the throat; severe drop in blood pressure; chest pain or tightness; rapid pulse; severe difficulty breathing; trouble swallowing; pale, blue skin color; and dizziness or fainting.

If a consumer shows signs of anaphylaxis, immediately administer an epinephrine autoinjector (i.e., EpiPen, Auvi-Q, etc.) and call 911 or your local emergency number as anaphylaxis is a medical emergency that requires immediate care.

The specific recalled product information and photographs are listed below:

belVita Breakfast Sandwich: Dark Chocolate Creme variety

  • 8.8 oz carton
  • Retail UPC: 0 44000 04328 5
  • All dates prior to and including Feb. 25, 2024

belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Dark Chocolate Creme variety  

  • 14.08 oz carton
  • Retail UPC: 0 44000 05723 7
  • All dates prior to and including Feb. 25, 2024

belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Dark Chocolate Creme variety  

  • 1 lb 5.12 oz carton
  • Retail UPC: 0 44000 05861 6
  • All dates prior to and including Feb. 25, 2024

 

belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Dark Chocolate Creme variety

  • 14.08 oz carton
  • Retail UPC: 0 44000 06330 6
  • All dates prior to and including Feb. 25, 2024

 

belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Dark Chocolate Creme variety  

  • 2 lb 12 oz carton
  • Retail UPC: 0 44000 04602 6
  • All dates prior to and including Feb. 25, 2024

belVita Breakfast Sandwich Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety

  • 8.8 oz carton
  • Retail UPC: 0 44000 06304 7
  • All dates prior to and including Feb. 25, 2024
belVita Breakfast Sandwich Dark Chocolate Creme variety

  • 1.76 oz pouch
  • Retail UPC: 0 44000 04070 3
  • All dates prior to and including Feb. 25, 2024

belVita Breakfast Sandwich Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety

  • 1.76 oz pouch
  • Retail UPC: 0 44000 06370 2
  • All dates prior to and including Feb. 25, 2024

No other belVita products or Mondelez Global LLC products are included in or affected by this recall.

Consumers who have a peanut allergy should not eat these products and should discard any products identified in the list above.

For more information, consumers can call 1-855-535-5948 24 hours a day. Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST at the same number.

