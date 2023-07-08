Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 06:23 AM HST. Low 0.6 feet 11:38 AM HST. Sunrise 5:51 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 06:48 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 02:05 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 08:16 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 12:43 PM HST. Sunrise 5:51 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores will rise today as a small north-northwest swell arrives. This north-northwest swell will linger into Sunday, then move out by Monday. Surf along south facing shores will remain around the summertime average through the weekend, then trend up early next week as a south-southwest swell arrives. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the weekend, then ease early next week as the trades trend down slightly.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.