Jacelyn Lau of Pukalani is one of 12 students who received a scholarship from California Water Service Group.

Maui’s Jacelyn Lau of Pukalani has been awarded a $5,000 scholarship from California Water Service Group. Lau is a second-year student, studying accounting at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. She is a first-generation college student in her family.

As part of its commitment to investing in the communities it serves, California Water Service Group has awarded $75,000 in scholarships to 12 students living in its California, Hawaiʻi, New Mexico, and Washington service areas for the 2023-2024 academic year. Eight out of 12 of these scholarship recipients are first-generation college students, some having overcome physical and financial obstacles to make their college dreams a reality.

“These recipients are truly remarkable students who are already making their mark on the world, and they will undoubtedly inspire others to do the same,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, president and chief executive officer. “We are proud to offer these scholarships to ease the financial burden of college for these students, who have so aptly displayed their commitment to improving lives around them.”

From 348 applications, three students were each awarded a $10,000 grand-prize

scholarship based on academic achievement, community service, and financial need,

while nine others received $5,000 scholarships.

The top scholarship winners included:

Jeffrey Fung – Los Altos, CA.

Naomi Kao – Palos Verdes Estates, CA.

Mallory Sutherland – Bakersfield, CA.

The remaining scholarship recipients received $5,000:

Jaden Banks – Menlo Park, CA.

Veronica Baralt – Bakersfield, CA.

Anthony Bono – Graham, WA.

Gabrielle Brock – Willows, CA.

Raef Makrai – San Mateo, CA.

Betsy Ramsell – Rio Communities NM.

Joshua Salinas – Bakersfield, CA.

Angel Villeraldo – Los Angeles, CA.

The annual scholarships are part of Group’s stockholder-funded philanthropic giving

program and do not affect customers’ rates. The program is administered by

Scholarship America, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To date, Group has provided

$675,000 in scholarships to students through the program.