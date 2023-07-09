Maui Business

Two new members join the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority Board of Directors

July 9, 2023, 7:54 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Blaine Miyasato (left) and James Kunane Tokioka (right). PC courtesy.

Two new members of the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority Board of Directors were appointed by Governor Josh Green, M.D. Hawaiian Airlines’ Blaine Miyasato and the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism’s James Kunane Tokioka fill seats for four-year terms that expire June 30, 2026.

Blaine Miyasato is the Managing Director, State Government Affairs, at Hawaiian Airlines with nearly 40 years of experience in the airline industry. Miyasato was Hawaiian Airlines’ first Vice President of In-Flight Services and the first rank-and-file employee on its executive team.

“He brings a breadth of experience across multiple disciplines including marketing, advertising, promotions, brand management, product development, and business process improvement,” according to a news release announcement. Born and raised in Hawai‘i, Miyasato began his career at Hawaiian Airlines as a flight attendant in 1985 and thereafter was appointed to key management positions of increasing responsibility.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

James Kunane Tokioka is the Director of the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism. Most recently, he served as the Deputy Director for the Department of Transportation’s Airports Division.

Tokioka began his political career as a member of the Kaua‘i County Council in 1996, where he served for 10 years. He then went on to serve for 16 years as a member of the Hawai‘i State House of Representatives.

Prior to his public service, Tokioka worked his way through the hospitality industry, both in Hawai‘i and across the United States, doing everything from bussing tables to managing hotels and owning restaurants. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Miyasato and Tokioka will succeed HTA Board Chair George Kam and Board Member Keone Downing, whose terms ended June 30, 2022, but remained on the board in a holdover status.

Miyasato’s appointment will be subject to confirmation by the Hawai‘i State Senate. As DBEDT Director, Tokioka will serve as an ex officio voting member per Hawai‘i Revised Statutes Section 201B-2.

The HTA’s Board of Directors is a policy-making entity comprised of 12 members who serve as volunteers to guide the agency’s work on behalf of the State of Hawai‘i.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Macc To Host First Large Convention Of Jehovahs Witnesses Since 2019 2Kahului Fire Damages Abandoned Building And Nearby Structure Overnight 3Three Lost Hikers Airlifted From ʻiao Valley 4Missing Lahaina Woman Last Seen July 4 2023 5California Woman Pulled Unresponsive From Waters At Honolua Bay Maui 6Gov Green Enacts Laws To Protect Beaches Shorelines And Public Land