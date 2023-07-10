Kīhei Aquatic Center

Kīhei Aquatic Center will be closed July 12-17, 2023, for pool maintenance and for state swimming championships. It will reopen July 18 with normal hours.

The county facility will have deep cleaning of pool surfaces July 12 and 13. State swimming championships are being held at the center from July 14 through July 17.

Kīhei Aquatic Center is located at 303 E. Līpoa St. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For general Maui County Parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.