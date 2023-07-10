Samuel Spurrier.

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali announced the appointment of Samuel Spurrier as the resort’s director of sales & marketing. With more than 12 years of experience in hospitality, resort executives say Spurrier brings a wealth of expertise to this role.

Prior to joining The Westin Maui, Spurrier held several key positions at Wailea Beach Resort since 2012. Most recently, he served as the director of group sales and led the strategic luxury repositioning and transformation of the hotel. His efforts in orchestrating optimal group mix and segmentation resulted in unprecedented growth in Average Daily Rate, group catering contribution, and overall revenue strategy success, according to a news release.

During his tenure at Wailea Beach Resort, Spurrier successfully deployed and led a highly engaged and productive sales team, achieving 154% of the room revenue booking goal in 2021 and 116% in 2022. This led to year-over-year growth in booking pace across all revenue categories, according to the announcement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Spurrier’s experience at Wailea Beach Resort also includes serving as a senior sales executive and multi-property senior sales manager. He began his hospitality career in 2010 at The Kahala Hotel & Resort.

“Spurrier brings a winning mentality and competitive mindset and throughout his career has consistently earned stellar leadership performance ratings and has been the recipient of various awards including Leader of the Quarter, Manager of the Year, Finalist for the Marriott International Global Elite Award, President’s Award for Sales Excellence, and Marriott President’s Circle Achiever,” according to the news release.

Born and raised on the North Shore of Oʻahu, Spurrier is a graduate of Kahuku High School and holds a B.S. in Hospitality and Tourism Management from Brigham Young University-Hawai‘i.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Spurrier is an everyday dad as a father of five children and loves life alongside his beautiful wife, Brooke. He also loves everything sports, reading motivational books, serving in his church and community, is passionate about mentoring the younger generation, and takes great pride in growing local Hawai‘i talent for Hawai‘i,” according to the announcement.

As a Native Hawaiian, he has a long family history in Maui tracing back to his grandmother who was from Hāna, and his grandfather who taught at Lahainaluna High School. As a thought leader, his Hōkūpaʻa or “true north” is to inspire millions just as Mr. Marriott did, beginning in his own home and community.

One of his favorite quotes is, “he wa’a he moku; he moku he wa’a,” a Hawaiian proverb that translates to “the canoe is an island; the island is a canoe,” which emphasizes the need to take care of Hawai‘i’s unique culture and resources while recognizing everyone’s role in this effort.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Spurrier has embraced this in his leadership and looks forward to continuing to perpetuate the culture with an understanding of his kuleana (responsibility) to share it authentically with others.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sam to the Westin Maui ʻohana,” said Peri Flora, area director of sales, Hawaiʻi & French Polynesia, with Marriott International. “With his servant leadership approach and track record of driving revenue growth, we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in elevating our resort’s sales and marketing strategies, ultimately elevating the resort experience for our guests.”