Visitor dies in miscellaneous accident on Maui
A visitor from California died in a miscellaneous accident on Maui on Monday morning.
Police say first responder personnel responded to the Kīhei Boat Harbor regarding an unresponsive man at around 8:47 a.m. on July 10, 2023.
The man was part of a snorkeling trip, when he reportedly lost consciousness shortly after re-boarding the vessel. Life-saving measures were performed onboard and continued once on shore; however, those measures proved unsuccessful, according to Maui police.
The victim has since been identified as Eric Kim, 49, of Brea, California.
Police say a preliminary investigation reveals no signs of foul play. An autopsy has been scheduled.
The Maui Police Department extended condolences to Kim’s family and friends.