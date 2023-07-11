Maui News

Visitor dies in miscellaneous accident on Maui

July 11, 2023, 6:50 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A visitor from California died in a miscellaneous accident on Maui on Monday morning.

Police say first responder personnel responded to the Kīhei Boat Harbor regarding an unresponsive man at around 8:47 a.m. on July 10, 2023.

The man was part of a snorkeling trip, when he reportedly lost consciousness shortly after re-boarding the vessel.  Life-saving measures were performed onboard and continued once on shore; however, those measures proved unsuccessful, according to Maui police.

The victim has since been identified as Eric Kim, 49, of Brea, California.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals no signs of foul play. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The Maui Police Department extended condolences to Kim’s family and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Consolidated Theatres Kaʻahumanu 6 Shudders Operations After Nearly 30 Years 2Maui Council Committee To Receive Presentation On Road Usage Charge Project 3Four Seasons Resort Lanaʻi Named Best Luxury Hotel In Us By Luxury Travel Advisor 4Mauis Hotel Wailea Earns Top Ranking For Second Year In A Row On Travel Leisure List 52 Visitors Airlifted After Becoming Stranded By Fast Flowing Water In ʻiao Valley 6Kihei Brush Fire Results In Temporary Traffic Impacts