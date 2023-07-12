Maui News

Missing person: Woman known to frequent Kahului, last seen July 3, 2023

July 12, 2023, 10:16 PM HST
* Updated July 13, 5:18 AM
Serginna Quintana

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s help with information on the whereabouts of Serginna Quintana, 40, who is known to frequent the Kahului area.

Quintana was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon, July 11, 2023, by her family, who have not seen or heard from her since the evening of Monday, July 3, 2023. Calls to Quintana’s cell phone have proven unsuccessful, and her family is concerned for her safety and well-being as the lack of contact is out of character for her, according to police.

Police say an investigation reveals Quintana flew from Oʻahu to Molokaʻi on the afternoon of Thursday, July 6, 2023. Checks with relatives on Molokaʻi have proven unsuccessful.

Quintana is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 230 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black jean shorts and a black jacket. It is unknown what type of footwear she was wearing.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Quintana is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report #23-021459.

