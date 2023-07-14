Maui News

Missing person: Wailuku man last seen July 10

July 14, 2023, 2:39 PM HST
Eric Loughran. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Eric Loughran, 48, of Wailuku, who was reported missing on July 13 by his family who las saw him on July 10.

Calls to Loughran’s cell phone have proven unsuccessful, and his family is concerned for his well-being as the lack of contact for more than a day is out of character for him, according to police.

Police say Loughran is known to frequent the Kanahā Beach Park in Kahului, the “Mudflats” area off of North Kīhei Road, and various beaches in the Lahaina area.  He may be operating a green 2000 Toyota Sienna van bearing Hawaiʻi license plate MHV-263.

Loughran is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.  It is unknown the type of clothing he was last wearing.

Anyone with information on Loughran’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it’s an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report #23-021709.

Comments

