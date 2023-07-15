The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency is urging the public to prepare for potential impacts from Tropical cyclone Calvin, which is currently a Category 2 hurricane in the Eastern Pacific.

“Winds from Hurricane Calvin were clocked at about 100 mph on Saturday as the National Weather Service projected a storm path that could bring the storm across Hawai‘i next week, with impacts possible on any island,” HI-EMA advised.

Although the storm is expected to continue weakening before reaching the eastern islands, Hawai‘i’s emergency managers urge members of the public to make plans and take steps to reduce the possible impacts of the storm on people and property.

“We’re still hopeful that Calvin won’t cause any major problems, but after three quiet hurricane seasons we don’t want people to be complacent about this hazard,” said James Barros, Administrator of the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA).

“Even if it weakens as expected, the storm still poses potential threats from heavy rain, high wind and coastal waves and rip currents,” Barros said. “Don’t be caught unprepared.”

Calvin forecast and key messages from NOAA. (7.15.23) PC: NOAA/NWS/NHC

Saturday’s forecast from the National Hurricane Center said Calvin had begun weakening as it moved over cooler water, with winds dropping below hurricane strength before it approaches the Big Island Tuesday. However, it still could be packing sustained winds of 40 mph or greater, and generate swells that may cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

It is too early to determine the exact location and magnitude of potential impacts, the hurricane center reported. Hawai‘i residents should closely monitor the latest forecast updates.

IR Satellite imagery of the Central and Eastern Pacific as Hurricane Calvin moves to the west. (7.15.23) PC: NOAA/NWS

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center has forecast a slightly above-normal hurricane season for the region, with four to seven storms moving through the area between the 140-degree West longitude line and the International Date Line – an area that includes Hawai‘i. The seasons for 2020, 2021 and 2022 all were below normal for hurricanes.

“We all need to shake off the rust from those slow seasons to be sure we’re prepared for a hurricane,” Barros said. “We’re not sure what Calvin will bring, but it’s still a great reminder of what we need to do to get ready.”

HI-EMA will work with its partners through the weekend to review updated forecasts about the incoming storm and provide additional information as needed.

As Calvin approaches, HI-EMA recommends that you: