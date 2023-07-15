Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival. PC: Maui Chamber of Commerce

The Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival, a highly anticipated celebration of local craftsmanship and community pride, reminds local manufacturers and potential vendors to seize the opportunity and apply now for participation in its monumental 10th annual event.

With limited space available, organizers say this two-day festival offers a platform like no other to showcase products, connect with wholesale buyers, engage with customers, and experience the unwavering support of the Maui County community.

“Past attendees of the Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival have consistently praised the significant impact this event has had on their business. Manufacturers have reported that participating in this two-day extravaganza has generated sales surpassing three months’ worth of revenue. Countless success stories have emerged from the festival, with vendors having the opportunity to connect with wholesale buyers who propelled their companies to new levels of growth and recognition,” according to event organizers.

“Local manufacturers and potential vendors are encouraged to apply now for the 10th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival,” said Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “This event has proven time and again to be a game-changer for our participants. Beyond the tremendous sales potential, it offers a unique opportunity to engage with customers, receive valuable feedback, and bask in the unwavering support of our strong and vibrant community.”

The Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival has become synonymous with excellence, authenticity, and the celebration of Maui County’s exceptional products. By participating in the festival, local manufacturers gain invaluable exposure to a diverse audience of consumers and industry professionals, elevating their brands and amplifying their reach.

Key benefits for local manufacturers and potential vendors include:

Unparalleled Sales Potential: The festival provides an exceptional platform to showcase products directly to a receptive audience, resulting in sales that may surpass three months’ worth of revenue in just two days. Wholesale Opportunities: Manufacturers have the chance to engage with wholesale buyers who attend the festival seeking unique and high-quality products to feature in their retail stores. These connections can lead to long-term partnerships and expanded distribution channels. Direct Customer Interaction: The festival offers a rare opportunity for manufacturers to interact face-to-face with customers, receive feedback, build relationships, and foster brand loyalty. Community Support: Participating in the Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival allows manufacturers to experience the unwavering support and camaraderie of the Maui County community, fostering a sense of pride and shared success.

Space at the 10th Annual Made in Maui County Festival is limited, and applications are required. Local manufacturers and potential vendors are encouraged to submit their applications promptly to secure their spot at this landmark event. The application deadline is Friday, July 21.

To apply and for more information about the 10th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival, visit www.MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com. Stay connected with festival updates and announcements by following the Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival on Facebook and Instagram.