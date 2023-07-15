Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents the Maui stop for comedian Trey Kennedy and his Grow Up comedy tour, Nov. 30. Kennedy is known for his rapid success due to his popular posts on Vine, TikTok and Instagram, amassing millions of followers along the way.

Kennedy’s stand-up show will take place in Castle Theater at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale online only at 10 a.m., July 19 to MACC members first and then to the general public on July 21.

Trey Kennedy. Grow Up Comedy Tour. PC: Courtesy via MACC

Trey Kennedy is a born and raised Oklahoman who never expected to enter the entertainment industry. While attending Oklahoma State University, Kennedy found fame on the mobile app Vine, amassing more than 2.5 million followers. He was a top creator on the app for more than three years and through this experience, discovered a passion for entertainment.

Kennedy has now continued his social media success on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok where he has a combined 12+ million followers. He currently has a podcast titled Correct Opinions and just concluded a sold-out comedy tour selling out in cities across the United States.

Kennedy’s self-produced comedy special Are You For Real? can now be streamed on YouTube. He hopes to continue creating fun and relatable content in order to deliver some joy where it’s needed and help people find some common ground through comedy.

Tickets are $35, $45, $65, $125 and a limited number of $150 VIP packages that include premium seat, meet & greet/photo op, and an exclusive merchandise item, all plus applicable fees. A 10% discount is available to MACC members (excluding the VIP package). Tickets are available online only at MauiArts.org.

The MACC Box Office is not open for window ticket sales but is available by phone at 808-242-7469 or email at [email protected], Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets go on sale to MACC members Wednesday, July 19 and to the general public Friday, July 21. To become a MACC Member with the immediate benefit of early ticket buying privileges, contact the Box Office or log on to MauiArts.org/membership. MACC members at the ʻŌhiʻa Level and above qualify for advance ticket purchase benefits.

