Maui Surf Forecast for July 15, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:54 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Small southeast swell energy will maintain small surf along exposed south facing shores this weekend. Modest, choppy surf will persist along east facing shores through Monday. An upward trend in surf is expected along east facing shores starting Tuesday due to the arrival of a medium-period easterly swell, which is being generated by Tropical Cyclone Calvin. Surf will likely reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along east facing of most islands starting Tuesday night or Wednesday. There is also a possibility that some shorelines of the eastern islands may be near the High Surf Warning threshold during the passage of Calvin.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com