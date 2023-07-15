Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 15, 2023

July 15, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:25 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 02:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 09:22 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 12:30 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:04 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 02:49 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small southeast swell energy will maintain small surf along exposed south facing shores this weekend. Modest, choppy surf will persist along east facing shores through Monday. An upward trend in surf is expected along east facing shores starting Tuesday due to the arrival of a medium-period easterly swell, which is being generated by Tropical Cyclone Calvin. Surf will likely reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along east facing of most islands starting Tuesday night or Wednesday. There is also a possibility that some shorelines of the eastern islands may be near the High Surf Warning threshold during the passage of Calvin. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
