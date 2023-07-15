Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:25 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 02:19 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 09:22 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 12:30 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:04 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 02:49 PM HST. Sunrise 5:54 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small southeast swell energy will maintain small surf along exposed south facing shores this weekend. Modest, choppy surf will persist along east facing shores through Monday. An upward trend in surf is expected along east facing shores starting Tuesday due to the arrival of a medium-period easterly swell, which is being generated by Tropical Cyclone Calvin. Surf will likely reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along east facing of most islands starting Tuesday night or Wednesday. There is also a possibility that some shorelines of the eastern islands may be near the High Surf Warning threshold during the passage of Calvin.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.