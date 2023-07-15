Maui News
No tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi after 7.3 Alaska Peninsula earthquake
There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a preliminary magnitude 7.3 earthquake reported at 8:48 p.m., July 15, 2023, in the Alaska Peninsula.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.
The distance and direction from the quake’s epicenter to nearby locations include the following:
- Sand Point, Alaska (66.1 mi) N
- Anchorage, Alaska (614.3 mi) NE
- Eagle River, Alaska (627.1 mi) NE
- Knik-Fairview, Alaska (635.6 mi) NE
- Juneau, Alaska (1030.5 mi) ENE
*More details will be added.
