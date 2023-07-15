Alaska earthquake (7.15.23) PC: Pacific Tsunami Warning Center

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a preliminary magnitude 7.3 earthquake reported at 8:48 p.m., July 15, 2023, in the Alaska Peninsula.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.

The distance and direction from the quake’s epicenter to nearby locations include the following:

Sand Point, Alaska (66.1 mi) N Anchorage, Alaska (614.3 mi) NE Eagle River, Alaska (627.1 mi) NE Knik-Fairview, Alaska (635.6 mi) NE Juneau, Alaska (1030.5 mi) ENE

Alaska earthquake (7.15.23) PC: USGS

