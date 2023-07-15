Maui News

No tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi after 7.3 Alaska Peninsula earthquake

July 15, 2023, 9:09 PM HST
* Updated July 15, 9:20 PM
Alaska earthquake (7.15.23) PC: Pacific Tsunami Warning Center

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a preliminary magnitude 7.3 earthquake reported at 8:48 p.m., July 15, 2023, in the Alaska Peninsula.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.

The distance and direction from the quake’s epicenter to nearby locations include the following:

  1. Sand Point, Alaska (66.1 mi) N
  2. Anchorage, Alaska (614.3 mi) NE
  3. Eagle River, Alaska (627.1 mi) NE
  4. Knik-Fairview, Alaska (635.6 mi) NE
  5. Juneau, Alaska (1030.5 mi) ENE
Alaska earthquake (7.15.23) PC: USGS
*More details will be added.

