During the 8-week program participating companies will complete a business plan and develop a pitch that they can use to seek funding (PC: Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement website)

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has extended the application deadline for Cohort 12 of its KūHana Business Program until July 26 at 5 p.m. For the first time, the incoming cohort will be cultural practitioners looking for ways to help grow and expand their business.

Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement launched the KūHana Business Program in 2020 to help increase access to assistance for entrepreneurs and to provide a space for them to plan and strategize from a cultural perspective.

During the eight-week program participating companies will complete a business plan and develop a pitch that they can use to seek funding. In addition, they learn important business tools such as market research, financial projections, and more importantly, how to do business from a kanaka mindset, while meeting market demand and facing current economic challenges.

The program has since graduated 11 cohorts – helping more than 200 businesses and entrepreneurs. Collectively they have gone on to acquire nearly $3 million in funding from various sources. Some of the businesses that have completed the KūHana Business Program include Manu Brewing, Ahiki Acres Farm, Oysters Hawaiʻi, Lahaʻole Designs and The Gay Agenda Collective.

To apply for the program, click here. The written application is one of a two-part application process. After review and consideration of the writen application, interviews are required as part of the process.

Applicants will be notified on the status of their application by July 29, and if accepted Cohort 12 will begin on Aug. 1, 2023. For more information, visit hawaiiancouncil.org/kuhana.