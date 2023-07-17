Maui News

Lānaʻi feedback sought during July 24 meeting for creation of wetlands map

July 17, 2023, 9:10 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Lānaʻi. File photo courtesy: Office of Council Services.

Lānaʻi residents are being asked to weigh in on the creation of a Maui County wetlands map during a public meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 24, at Lānaʻi High & Elementary School cafeteria in Lānaʻi City.

Facilitated by the county’s Planning Department, University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program and consultant H. T. Harvey and Associates, the meeting will gather ideas from the community to help prepare the first draft of the overlay map.

As part of a new county law to restore and protect wetlands, titled Ordinance 5421, Planning officials are working on a comprehensive wetlands overlay map that will identify existing and future wetland areas. The map will eventually be launched on the County of Maui website and help property owners, land managers and county planners with important land-use decisions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wetlands exist throughout all islands within Maui County and provide important benefits, such as clean air, greenhouse gas regulation, storm protection, drought recovery, erosion control, soil formation, pollution control, regulation of hydrological flows, species habitat, pollination and food production.

If Lānaʻi residents cannot attend but would like to provide information, please contact Long Range Division Planning Program Administrator Jacky Takakura at [email protected] or 808-270-7743

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Body Found In Kula Identified As Makawao Man Two Arrested In Murder Investigation 2Tropical Storm Calvin 920 Miles From Hawaiʻi Flood Watch Issued For Maui And Hawaiʻi Counties 3Calvin Is Now A Tropical Storm Earliest Wind Impacts For Hawaiʻi Is Tuesday Afternoon 4Missing Person Wailuku Woman Last Seen July 15 5Potential Rainfall From Calvin Calls For 4 7 Inches On Big Island 1 4 Inches Elsewhere 6No Tsunami Threat To Hawaiʻi After 7 3 Alaska Peninsula Earthquake