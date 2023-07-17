Maui Activities

Maui Kuʻia Estate to host Laulima Chocolate Tasting event to benefit bird recovery

July 17, 2023, 7:59 AM HST
Maui Ku‘ia Estate Chocolate, Inc. produces products made in Maui and grown in Lahaina in the ahupua‘a Ku‘ia. Courtesy file photo.

Maui Ku’ia Estate in Lahaina hosts a Laulima Chocolate Tasting event from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2023

Guests are welcome you to enjoy a signature, guided chocolate tasting while also giving back to the community. The event features a nine-piece chocolate tasting at the Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate Factory in Lahaina in support of Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project.

Maui Forest Birds is dedicated to the conservation and research of rare and endangered bird species in Maui. All proceeds from the Laulima Chocolate tasting will benefit MFBRP in its mission to put extinction in the past. 

Tastings will take place at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Lahaina Factory (78 Ulupono St., Suite 1 Lahaina Maui 96761) in their upstairs open-air pavilion.

To book a tasting visit: https://mauichocolate.com/pages/laulima-weekend-tastings

Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate. PC: Courtesy.

