MEO Lānaʻi, Hāna shopping shuttles canceled Tuesday, Wednesday due to Calvin
Maui Economic Opportunity is cancelling its weekly Lānaʻi Shopping Shuttle on Tuesday and its weekday East Maui to Central Maui Shopping Shuttle on Tuesday and Wednesday due to potential weather conditions forecast with Tropical Storm Calvin.
Although Calvin has been downgraded from a hurricane to tropical storm, the system may bring heavy rains, flooding, landslides, strong winds, high surf and large swells. Maui is expected to feel the effects of Calvin on Tuesday and Wednesday as the system passes by the island.
MEO runs a shopping shuttle from Lānaʻi to West Maui on Tuesdays at no cost to participants. With the support of Maui County, MEO transports Lānaʻi residents to Mānele Small Boat Harbor, arranges rides on the Expeditions ferry, buses them to west side businesses and brings them home.
In East Maui, MEO operates shopping shuttles on weekdays, picking up residents in Hāna at 6:30 a.m., taking them to Central Maui and returning them to Hāna at 3:30 p.m. The rides are offered at no charge to riders.