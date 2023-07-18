Hurricane Tracker

Calvin on swift path west; Tropical Storm Warning for Hawaiʻi Island, Flood Watch for Maui

By Wendy Osher
 July 18, 2023, 5:44 AM HST
* Updated July 18, 5:48 AM
  • Satellite imagery of the Central and Eastern Pacific as Tropical Storm Calvin moves to the west. (5 a.m. 7.18.23) PC: NOAA/NWS
  • Radar imagery of of Hawaiʻi as Tropical Storm Calvin moves to the west. (5 a.m. 7.18.23) PC: NOAA/NWS
  • Five day forecast. (5 a.m. 7.18.23) PC: NOAA/NWS/CPHC
  • Earliest Reasonable Arrival Time of Tropical-Storm-Force Winds. Calvin (5 a.m. 7.18.23) PC: NOAA/NWS/CPHC
  • Calvin wind speed probabilities (2 a.m. 7.18.23) PC: NOAA/NWS/CPHC

A Flash Flood Watch continues for Maui County and Hawaiʻi Island as excessive rainfall remains a possibility, according to the Maui Emergency Management Agency. A Tropical Storm Warning also remains in effect for Hawaiʻi County with conditions expected within the next 12-24 hours.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center reports that Tropical Storm Calvin is “taking aim” at Hawaiʻi Island, with impacts starting this evening.

“On this forecast track, tropical storm conditions will likely begin spreading over Hawaiʻi County starting this evening. Deep convection has been developing near Calvin early this morning, which may slow the weakening trend today,” but gradual weakening is forecast from tonight through Thursday, according to the latest update from the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

As of 5 a.m., the system was about 395 miles ESE of Hilo, Hawaiʻi; 480 miles ESE of Hāna, Maui; 510 miles ESE of Kahului, Maui; 550 miles ESE of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi; 535 miles ESE of Lānaʻi City, Lānaʻi; and 610 miles ESE of Honolulu, Oʻahu.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center reports an aircraft from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron “Hurricane Hunters” completed sampling wind intensity from Calvin a few hours ago. Calvin has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with higher gusts, and tropical-storm-force winds that extend outward from the center up to 105 miles.

The system continues on a westward path at swift 22 mph pace.

The National Weather Service say “damaging wind speeds are possible across most of the state as Calvin approaches and passes by each island.” According to the NWS, “Heavy showers and flooding conditions are expected due to deep unstable tropical moisture forced up the windward mountain slopes of islands in Maui and Hawaiʻi Counties.”

The CPHC forecast calls for the following conditions:

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area starting Tuesday evening. “Individuals in Hawaiʻi County should complete preparations for tropical storm force wind impacts during daylight hours prior to the onset of tropical storm conditions tonight,” according to the CPHC. On Maui, a Wind Advisory is in effect through tonight, and a Wind Watch through Wednesday afternoon.

RAINFALL: From later today into Thursday, storm total rainfall amounts of 4-8 inches, with maximum amounts of 10 inches are possible, mainly along the windward areas of the Big Island of Hawaiʻi, according to the CPHC. Storm total rainfall amounts of 1-4 inches are expected elsewhere in Hawaiʻi, bringing the possibility of localized flash flooding and mudslides.

SURF: Swells generated by Calvin are expected to begin spreading across the main Hawaiian Islands later today and tonight. This will lead to a rapid increase in surf along east facing shores, with high surf continuing into Wednesday, according to the CPHC. A High Surf Warning is in effect with dangerously large and disorganized waves of 10 to 15 feet in the forecast for Kahoʻolawe, Maui Windward West, Molokaʻi Windward, Molokaʻi Southeast, Windward Haleakalā, Kīpahulu and South Haleakalā.

The National Weather Service expects Calvin to weaken into a Tropical Depression by Wednesday and maintain its westward track, moving away from the island chain by Wednesday night. “Expect improving weather and wind conditions statewide by Thursday as we transition back to breezy trade wind pattern,” the NWS advises.

Warnings/Watches/Advisories as Tropical Storm Calvin moves to the west. (5 a.m. 7.18.23) PC: NOAA/NWS
 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Sponsored Content

