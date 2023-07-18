From left to right: Kaʻiulani Sodaro, Hawaiʻi Board Chair, Trust for Public Land and Race Randle, Hawaiʻi Board Vice Chair, Trust for Public Land

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. CEO, Race Randle was named Hawaiʻi Board Vice Chair of the Trust for Public Land. The announcement also included the appointment of Kaʻiulani Sodaro to the role of Board Chair of the Trust for Public Land. She also has ties to Maui with previous roles at Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. and Pūlama Lānaʻi.

Joining the board as local business and community leaders, Sodaro and Randle will help oversee the organization’s direction in accordance with its mission. The new board appointments took effect July 1, 2023.

“Ka‘iulani and Race bring invaluable expertise and vision to their new roles on our board,” said Lea Hong, Associate Vice President of Trust for Public Land. “With their leadership, we are confident in our ability to continue positively impacting our communities and preserving valuable public lands for future generations.”

Born and raised in Hawai‘i, Randle’s connection to the islands has been a driving force throughout his career in real estate spanning more than two decades. In April 2023, Randle was appointed as CEO of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., the steward of over 22,000 acres of land, including one of Hawaiʻi’s largest private nature preserves.

Randle previously served as Executive Vice President at Lendlease and Senior Vice President of The Howard Hughes Corporation, where he played a pivotal role in redeveloping Ward Village in Honolulu. Randle has been a Hawai‘i Advisory Board member since 2017 and began his association with Trust for Public Land more than a decade ago as a supporter of its work to protect land and trails in and around the Turtle Bay Resort.

Sodaro brings over 20 years of experience in real estate development to the board, having held roles with the Hilton Hotels Corporation, Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., Kamehameha Schools and Pūlama Lānaʻi.

Currently, Sodaro serves as Senior Vice President of Planning & Development for The Howard Hughes Corporation at Ward Village, where she oversees strategic forward planning efforts, regulatory agency coordination, infrastructure development, community and government relations.

She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners and jointly serves on the board of Child & Family Service. Additionally, Sodaro previously served on the City & County of Honolulu Planning Commission and as a board member of PBS Hawaiʻi.

Born and raised on Oʻahu, Sodaro is an alumna of Punahou School and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University, as well as a Master of Planning from the University of Southern California. While earning her master’s degree, she also interned as a US HUD Community Development Fellow at Trust for Public Land’s Los Angeles office.