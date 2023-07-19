Maui News

Expanded screening urged due to increase rate of syphilis in Hawaiʻi

July 19, 2023, 12:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Expanded screening and treatment is needed to address the increasing rate of syphilis cases in women and newborns in Hawai‘i, according to the Department of Health.

Department officials called the continuing rise of cases in women and congenital syphilis “alarming” saying it requires immediate attention. 

In Hawai‘i, the number of babies born with syphilis — known as congenital syphilis — ranged from zero to four cases per year from 2000 to 2019, 12 cases in 2020, and 20 cases in 2021. Preliminary data indicates at least 22 cases in 2022. Department officials say this increase in congenital syphilis cases is associated with increasing infections in adults.

“All sexually active people with risk factors for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) should be regularly tested for syphilis and other STIs,” said Dr. Diana Felton, chief of the Department of Health Communicable Disease and Public Health Nursing Division. “For pregnant persons, we now recommend syphilis screening three times: as early as possible during the first trimester, at 28 to 32 weeks of gestation and at the time of delivery. It is important that sexual partners are also treated to prevent reinfection.” 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Because most cases of congenital syphilis in Hawai‘i have been reported in people who received late or no prenatal care, the health department is urging enhanced screening in health care interactions other than prenatal care. “Visits to emergency rooms, urgent care and primary care clinics present critical opportunities to identify and treat syphilis and prevent recurrence of congenital syphilis. DOH continues to strongly recommend that women begin receiving prenatal care as soon as they learn they are pregnant, ideally in the first trimester,” according to a department news release.   

“Syphilis can have severe health impacts, especially for developing babies, including increased risk of stillbirth or death shortly after birth,” Felton said. “The devasting effects of untreated syphilis are preventable if infections are detected early and treatment is initiated promptly.” 

The health department is alerting health care providers to be vigilant in screening for cases of syphilis in people who may become pregnant and during pregnancy, and is emphasizing recommendations for diagnosing and treating cases. The department also stresses the importance of treatment of partners to prevent reinfection and follow-up appointments with patients and infants. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on syphilis infections in Hawai‘i as well as screening and treatment recommendations, visit: https://health.hawaii.gov/harmreduction/learn-about-diseases/sexually-transmitted-infections/syphilis/

Information on syphilis and pregnancy is available at: https://health.hawaii.gov/harmreduction/syphilis-pregnancy/

*Cover image file courtesy CDC.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Calvin On Swift Path West Tropical Storm Warning For Hawaiʻi Island Flood Watch For Maui 2Emergency Proclamation Signed Ahead Of Tropical Storm Calvin Impacts Non Essential State Offices Close On Hawaiʻi Island 3County Of Maui Takes Steps To Prepare Ahead Of Calvin 4Calvin Wednesday Updates Storm Begins Pass South Of Big Island Impacts To Hawaiʻi County Are Imminent 5Maui Police Make Additional Arrest In Ongoing Murder Investigation 6Body Found In Kula Identified As Makawao Man Two Arrested In Murder Investigation