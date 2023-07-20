Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 20, 2023

July 20, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:23 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 04:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 11:22 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 03:51 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:53 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 05:04 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:56 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




No significant swells are expected over the next seven days with only small surf heights forecast into early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy, driven by trade wind wave energy. A small long period south-southwest background swell will move into the islands from Sunday through Tuesday with only a small increase in the surf heights along south facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Sponsored Content
 
 
