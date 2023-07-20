Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:23 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:40 PM HST. Sunrise 5:55 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 11:22 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 03:51 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:53 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 05:04 PM HST. Sunrise 5:56 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant swells are expected over the next seven days with only small surf heights forecast into early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy, driven by trade wind wave energy. A small long period south-southwest background swell will move into the islands from Sunday through Tuesday with only a small increase in the surf heights along south facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.