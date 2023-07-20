Maui News
Road Closure: Luakini Street in Lahaina, July 20, 2023 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Maui Department of Water Supply reports that Luakini Street between Dickenson Street and Lahainaluna Road in Lahaina is closed until 12:30 p.m. today. The closure went into effect at 7:30 a.m. Local traffic and emergency vehicles will be permitted while work to repair a service line is conducted.
