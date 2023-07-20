Maui News

Road Closure: Luakini Street in Lahaina, July 20, 2023 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

July 20, 2023, 9:56 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Maui Department of Water Supply reports that Luakini Street between Dickenson Street and Lahainaluna Road in Lahaina is closed until 12:30 p.m. today. The closure went into effect at 7:30 a.m. Local traffic and emergency vehicles will be permitted while work to repair a service line is conducted.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Emergency Proclamation Signed Ahead Of Tropical Storm Calvin Impacts Non Essential State Offices Close On Hawaiʻi Island 2Calvin Wednesday Updates Storm Begins Pass South Of Big Island Impacts To Hawaiʻi County Are Imminent 3County Of Maui Takes Steps To Prepare Ahead Of Calvin 4Calvin On Swift Path West Tropical Storm Warning For Hawaiʻi Island Flood Watch For Maui 5Maui Police Make Additional Arrest In Ongoing Murder Investigation 6Visitor Pulled Unresponsive From Beach In South Maui