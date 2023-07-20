Maui News
Water Service Outage in Kahului on South Papa Ave.
DWS reports a water service outage in Kahului on S. Papa Ave. between Kea Street and Lalani Circle, including Kunu Place and Hone Street. The service outage is due to a main line repair and affects 30 homes and seven fire hydrants. Work started at 8:30 a.m., and is expected to run until 11:30 a.m. today.
