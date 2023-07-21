Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 21, 2023

July 21, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:53 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 05:04 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:56 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 11:49 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 04:35 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 10:23 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 05:24 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:56 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









Swell Summary




No significant arriving swell from any direction the next several days will equate to small surf across all shores into early next week. Choppy surf primarily driven by trade wind energy along east- facing shores will remain relatively small. Very small, long period south southwest (200 degree) swell will move around the islands from Sunday through Tuesday. This background energy will provide a small bump to the south-facing shore surf heights. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
