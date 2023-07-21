Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:53 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 05:04 PM HST. Sunrise 5:56 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 11:49 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 04:35 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 10:23 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 05:24 PM HST. Sunrise 5:56 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant arriving swell from any direction the next several days will equate to small surf across all shores into early next week. Choppy surf primarily driven by trade wind energy along east- facing shores will remain relatively small. Very small, long period south southwest (200 degree) swell will move around the islands from Sunday through Tuesday. This background energy will provide a small bump to the south-facing shore surf heights.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.