Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 10:23 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 05:24 PM HST. Sunrise 5:56 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 12:18 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 05:32 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 10:53 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 05:42 PM HST. Sunrise 5:57 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant swells are expected over the next seven days with only small surf heights forecast into early next week. A small background long period south (190 degree) swell will move into the islands late Sunday through Tuesday with only a small increase in the surf heights along south facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy, driven by trade wind wave energy.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.