Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 22, 2023

July 22, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 10:23 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 05:24 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:56 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 12:18 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 05:32 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 10:53 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 05:42 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









Swell Summary




No significant swells are expected over the next seven days with only small surf heights forecast into early next week. A small background long period south (190 degree) swell will move into the islands late Sunday through Tuesday with only a small increase in the surf heights along south facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy, driven by trade wind wave energy. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
