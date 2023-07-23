Maui Surf Forecast for July 23, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:08 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:08 PM HST.
Swell Summary
No significant swells are expected this week. A small, long period south swell (190 degrees) will pass through the coastal waters late Monday through Wednesday. This will allow for a modest bump in surf along south facing shores, though still well below seasonal norms. Surf will remain small and choppy along east facing shores, driven by the locally strong trade winds.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com