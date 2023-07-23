Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 10:53 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 05:42 PM HST. Sunrise 5:57 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 12:48 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 06:54 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 11:29 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 05:57 PM HST. Sunrise 5:57 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant swells are expected this week. A small, long period south swell (190 degrees) will pass through the coastal waters late Monday through Wednesday. This will allow for a modest bump in surf along south facing shores, though still well below seasonal norms. Surf will remain small and choppy along east facing shores, driven by the locally strong trade winds.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.