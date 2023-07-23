Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 23, 2023

July 23, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Chris Archer / ArcherShoots










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 10:53 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 05:42 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 12:48 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 06:54 AM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 11:29 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 05:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









Swell Summary




No significant swells are expected this week. A small, long period south swell (190 degrees) will pass through the coastal waters late Monday through Wednesday. This will allow for a modest bump in surf along south facing shores, though still well below seasonal norms. Surf will remain small and choppy along east facing shores, driven by the locally strong trade winds. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
