Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 05:42 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 12:48 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 06:54 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 11:29 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 05:57 PM HST. Sunrise 5:57 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant swells are expected over the next seven days with small surf heights forecast into next week. A small long period south (190 degree) swell should provide a modest increase in surf heights starting around Monday and continuing into the middle of the week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy, driven by trade wind wave energy.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.