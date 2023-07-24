Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 24, 2023

July 24, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 05:42 PM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 12:48 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 06:54 AM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 11:29 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 05:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









Swell Summary




No significant swells are expected over the next seven days with small surf heights forecast into next week. A small long period south (190 degree) swell should provide a modest increase in surf heights starting around Monday and continuing into the middle of the week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy, driven by trade wind wave energy. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
