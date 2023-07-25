Bayer Fund’s Hawaiʻi Science Education Grant applications now available
Applications for the 2023 Bayer Fund – Hawaiʻi Science Education Grant are now available to eligible public schools interested in obtaining a grant to support their science curricula.
Since 2005, this Bayer Fund grant program has awarded over $357,000 to public schools in Hawaiʻi for programs, tools, supplies and equipment to enhance their students’ science education. All public schools serving students at the intermediate, high school and college grade levels on the islands of Oʻahu, Maui and Molokaʻi are eligible to apply.
To be considered for the next grant period, completed applications plus supporting documentation must be received by Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
To download an application, visit hawaii.bayer.us/education/ or request a copy by sending an email to [email protected].
During the last grant period earlier this year, 11 grants totaling over $10,000 were awarded to the following public schools: Aliamanu Middle School, Ewa Makai Middle School, James B. Castle High School, Kahuku High & Intermediate School, Kahuku High & Intermediate School, Lahainaluna High School, Mililani High School, Nānākuli High & Intermediate School, Waialua High & Intermediate School, Waipahu High School, and Waipahu Intermediate School.
Funds went to support a variety of STEM-related programs including an aviation course; engineering curriculum; robotics program; and equipment and supplies for physical science, agricultural science, biology, chemistry, physics, biotechnology, and agribusiness classes.
Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer in the US, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education, and health and wellness projects.