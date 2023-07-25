Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 25, 2023

July 25, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.4 feet 09:05 AM HST.




Low 1.4 feet 12:36 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:07 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 06:07 PM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 02:14 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 11:10 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:07 PM HST.









Swell Summary




No significant swells are expected over the several days. Thus, small surf heights along all shores are forecast this week. A small, long period south swell that arrived yesterday and has produced a minor bump in south-facing surf heights that will linger through mid week. East-facing shore surf driven by trade wind wave energy will remain small and choppy for the foreseeable future. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
