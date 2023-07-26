Outrigger Resorts & Hotels finalized its acquisition of the iconic Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel on Wednesday. The 11-acre, 432-room property is now rebranded as Outrigger Kā‘anapali Beach Resort.

This purchase heralds a new chapter in Outrigger’s global effort of delivering luxury and hospitality across Hawaiʻi, Fiji, Mauritius, Thailand and the Maldives.

“As a Hawai‘i-based company for 75 years, we have cultivated a profound appreciation for this enchanting place and its people,” said Jeff Wagoner, president and CEO of Outrigger Hospitality Group in a news release. “We understand the responsibility of being exceptional stewards of this treasured land and embrace the opportunity to continue the tradition of excellence at this extraordinary property. The Kā‘anapali Resort area is undeniably a sought-after destination, captivating travelers from across the globe with its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. We are committed to elevating this experience to new heights while being a collaborative community partner.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The property’s Huihui restaurant, officially closed operations on Tuesday, after a two year run. In an Instagram post, the restaurant bid farewell to a loyal customer base saying: “As the voyage comes to an end, we want to take a moment to express our gratitude to our customers and our entire team for allowing Huihui to be a part of your lives.”

Outrigger today announced that Maui Brewing Co. will be the primary restaurant at the Outrigger Kā‘anapali Beach Resort.

“Set to open later this summer, the beachfront space will further enhance the allure of the resort, offering a family-friendly dining experience for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as live music,” according to the Outrigger announcement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to the Outrigger announcement, the resort plans to continue providing cultural programming for all guests, as well as sustainability measures to protect and preserve the shores of Kā‘anapali Beach.

The company’s global Outrigger Zone initiative includes offering complimentary reef-safe sunscreen from its partner Raw Elements, as well as metal water bottles and reusable bags at check-in for guests to practice sustainability.

Outrigger Kā‘anapali Beach Resort will be added to the company’s Outrigger Discovery loyalty program, which rewards guests with exclusive member rates and Discovery Dollars for staying at Outrigger, as well as more than 800 hotels in the GHA Discovery portfolio.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit outrigger.com.