West Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated light showers in the morning. Highs 80 to 90. East winds up to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 77. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 80 to 91. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered light showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated light showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered light showers. Lows around 72 near the shore to 49 to 55 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered light showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated light showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 83 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 68 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 84 to 91. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny and breezy. Scattered light showers in the morning. Highs around 65 at the visitor center to around 61 at the summit. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50 at the visitor center to around 46 at the summit. East winds 10 to 25 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 66 at the visitor center to around 61 at the summit. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

East Maui

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered light showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated light showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered light showers. Lows around 72 near the shore to 49 to 55 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered light showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated light showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Breezy. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated light showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated light showers in the evening. Lows around 66. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated light showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 82. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 69 to 92. East winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 76. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 70 to 92. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate to breezy trade winds and a typical summertime pattern of limited windward showers and rather dry leeward conditions will continue through the week.

Discussion

A stable and breezy trade wind flow persists. Strong high pressure anchored far north of the islands is driving the breezy trade winds, and a mid-level ridge parked overhead is producing stable conditions with an inversion hovering between 4,000 to 7,000 ft. The GFS and ECMWF models suggest a decrease in trade wind showers through Saturday, supported by satellite data showing precipitable water dropping just east of the state in a cloud field dominated by stratocumulus. Expect limited rainfall to be confined to windward slopes, and with the exception of afternoon clouds and showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island, leeward areas will be dry.

Trade winds will hold at moderate to breezy strength Sunday through the middle of next week, and ridging aloft will persist. As a result, only minor changes to the rainfall pattern are due as random pockets of shallow moisture move through.

Aviation

A high pressure ridge far north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds in the forecast into the weekend. Brief periods of showers are possibly especially during the overnight to early morning hours. VFR conditions will prevail outside of showers.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for moderate low level turbulence over and downwind of island mountains. Conditions are expected to continue through the weekend.

Marine

A surface high pressure system located far north of the state will maintain locally strong trade winds across the area through early next week. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) remains in effect through this weekend for the typically windier waters adjacent to the islands of Maui County and the Big Island. In addition, recent scatterometer data showed winds of near 25 knots in the Kaiwi Channel, so that zone has been added to the SCA through Saturday. The latest forecast indicates the SCA will need to be extended for the windier waters from Monday through Tuesday.

No significant swells are expected through this weekend. A mix of small, medium-period south and southwest swell energy will produce small surf along south facing shores this morning. Surf will eventually return to tiny background heights heading into the weekend. Forerunners from a new small, long-period southwest swell are expected to arrive late Sunday, which will likely provide an increase in surf heights along south facing shores early next week. The locally strong trade winds are expected to maintain modest, choppy surf along east facing shores through early next week. Expect nearly flat conditions to persist along north facing shores.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Saturday for Kaiwi Channel.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Monday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

