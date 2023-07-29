Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 29, 2023

July 29, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.7 feet 01:24 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:06 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 08:21 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 11:14 PM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 06:08 AM HST.




High 2.9 feet 02:02 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:05 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy each day due to the persistent fresh onshore breezes. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend, then trend up Sunday night through early next week as a long-period southwest swell arrives. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
