Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.7 feet 01:24 PM HST. Sunrise 5:59 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 08:21 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 11:14 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 06:08 AM HST. High 2.9 feet 02:02 PM HST. Sunrise 5:59 AM HST. Sunset 7:05 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy each day due to the persistent fresh onshore breezes. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend, then trend up Sunday night through early next week as a long-period southwest swell arrives.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.