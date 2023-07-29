West Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 80 to 91. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 77. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 80 to 91. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 89. North winds up to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 70 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 73 near the shore to 49 to 54 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 83 to 91. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 74. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 83 to 90. East winds 10 to 25 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 66 at the visitor center to around 61 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 50 at the visitor center to around 46 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 66 at the visitor center to around 61 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 70 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 73 near the shore to 49 to 54 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 74 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 63 to 68. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 81. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 70 to 93. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 76. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 70 to 92. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Fresh trade winds with limited windward showers and rather dry leeward conditions will continue through next week.

Discussion

A 1034 mb high far north of the state is driving fresh trade winds. Infrared satellite imagery and radar show showery low clouds moving in from upstream of the smaller islands. These showers are mostly impacting windward and mountain areas and will likely linger into around midday. Soundings from Lihue and Hilo show a dry, stable air mass has moved over the state with precipitable water values just over an inch.

The overall pattern changes very little through the next week with only minor fluctuations in trade wind speeds and a continued stable atmosphere. Mostly sunny/clear conditions expected leeward, while partly cloudy skies and few passing showers windward and mauka. Any passing showers are most likely to occur during the nighttime and early morning hours. However, daytime heating will lead to sea breeze development along the Kona slopes of the Big Island will cause clouds and a few showers each afternoon.

Aviation

A high pressure ridge far north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds in the forecast through Sunday. Brief periods of showers are possibly especially during the overnight to early morning hours. VFR conditions will prevail outside of showers.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for moderate low level turbulence over and downwind of island mountains. Conditions are expected to continue through Sunday.

Marine

Fresh to strong easterly trade winds will continue through the upcoming week as high pressure remains positioned far north of the area.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy each day due to the persistent fresh onshore breezes. Wave guidance shows the peak period holding around 6-7 seconds through much of the upcoming week.

Surf along south facing shores will remain at background levels through the weekend, then trend up Sunday night through early next week as a long-period southwest swell from the Tasman Sea arrives and moves through. Observations at the American Samoa PacIOOS buoy reflect this new southwest source this morning with the peak energy centered around the 16-18s band (3 ft). This will result in a building trend through the day Monday given the expected travel time, before peaking sometime between Tuesday and midweek. A return of smaller surf with mainly background southerly sources is expected late next week.

As we head into August, water levels are running higher than predicted (0.3 to 0.5 ft), which will lead to minor coastal flooding concerns through the afternoon periods around the peak daily high tides Sunday afternoon through early next week. This combined with a small long-period southwest swell peaking will lead to minor flooding of beaches that normally remain dry, low- lying roads, docks, boat ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Monday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

