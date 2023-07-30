Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 06:08 AM HST. High 2.9 feet 02:02 PM HST. Sunrise 5:59 AM HST. Sunset 7:05 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:46 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 12:26 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 06:57 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 02:38 PM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 7:05 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy each day due to the persistent fresh onshore breezes. Surf along south facing shores will trend up Monday, then peak Tuesday through Wednesday as a long-period southwest swell arrives. A return to background summer level surf for south facing shores is expected later in the weekend through next weekend. In addition to the surf, expect minor flooding over areas of the beach that typically remain dry through the afternoon periods each day through Wednesday due to our typical peak annual high tides. See the latest Coastal Flood Statement for more details.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.