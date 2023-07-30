Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 30, 2023

July 30, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 06:08 AM HST.




High 2.9 feet 02:02 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:05 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:46 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 12:26 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 06:57 AM HST.




High 3.0 feet 02:38 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:05 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy each day due to the persistent fresh onshore breezes. Surf along south facing shores will trend up Monday, then peak Tuesday through Wednesday as a long-period southwest swell arrives. A return to background summer level surf for south facing shores is expected later in the weekend through next weekend. In addition to the surf, expect minor flooding over areas of the beach that typically remain dry through the afternoon periods each day through Wednesday due to our typical peak annual high tides. See the latest Coastal Flood Statement for more details. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




