West Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 80 to 91. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 70 to 78. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 80 to 91. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. North winds up to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear and breezy. Lows 70 to 77. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 70 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows around 73 near the shore to 51 to 56 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 84 to 90. East winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 83 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 63 at the visitor center to around 69 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows 43 to 56. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday: Sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 63 at the visitor center to around 70 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 70 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows around 73 near the shore to 51 to 56 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 67. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 82. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 71 to 92. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 77. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 70 to 93. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Locally breezy trade winds will prevail into next week. Partly to mostly cloudy skies across windward and mauka areas with scattered showers mainly during the overnight and early mornings. Partly cloudy with isolated showers leeward.

Discussion

High pressure remains centered far north of the main Hawaiian Islands driving locally breezy easterly trade winds across the state. Latest satellite and radar imagery continues to show scattered to broken low clouds with scattered showers moving into windward and mauka sections of Kauai and Oahu. Comparatively stable closed-cell cumulus clouds are moving onto windward Big Island with isolated showers. Expect decreasing shower coverage by midday across the smaller islands with steady clouds and showers impacting the windward Big Island today.

Very little change is anticipated through the next week with only minor fluctuations in trade wind speeds each day and a continued stable atmosphere. Mostly sunny/clear conditions are expected leeward, while partly to mostly cloudy skies and few passing showers are expected windward and mauka sides of the islands. Any passing showers are most likely to occur during the overnight through early morning hours. However, daytime heating will lead to sea breeze development and cloud build ups along the Kona slopes of the Big Island.

Aviation

A high pressure ridge far north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to produce moderate to breezy trade winds through at least Monday. Brief showers will develop, mainly over windward and mountain areas, favoring the overnight to early morning hours. VFR conditions will prevail outside of showers.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for moderate low level turbulence over and downwind of island mountains. Conditions are expected to persist through at least Monday.

Marine

Fresh to strong easterly trade winds will continue through the week as high pressure remains positioned far north of the area. As a result, no changes are anticipated to the Small Craft Advisory in place for the windier waters and channels around Maui County and the Big Island through the week.

Surf along south facing shores will trend up Monday as a long- period southwest swell from the Tasman Sea arrives and begins to move through. Observations at the American Samoa PacIOOS buoy showed this swell peaking early Saturday, which will result in a local peak between Tuesday and Wednesday. A return of smaller surf with mainly background southerly sources is expected later this week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy each day due to the persistent fresh onshore breezes. Wave guidance shows the peak period holding around 6-7 seconds through much of the week.

As we head into August, water levels are running higher than predicted (0.3 to 0.6 ft) statewide due to a combination of our peak annual tides and a sea level anomaly moving through. This will lead to minor coastal flooding through the afternoon periods around the peak daily high tides each day through midweek for the typical vulnerable low-lying coastal areas and beaches. See the latest Coastal Flood Statement for more details.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Wednesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

