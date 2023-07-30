Listen to this Article 1 minute

High tide along Honoapiʻilani Highway. File (6.21.17) PC: Asa Ellison

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Statement, in effect from 2 p.m. this afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

The NWS says timing will occur in the afternoon hours around the daily peak tides through Wednesday.

The forecast calls for isolated minor coastal flooding for vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure for all Hawaiian Islands.

The NWS says flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation is expected.

Some precautions include the following:

Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water.

Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground.

Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don’t get too tight and be aware of overwash around boat ramps.

Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.

The public can submit coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program’s Hawaiʻi and Pacific Islands King Tides Project at: PacificIslandsKingTides.org.