Maui News

Junior Lifeguard summer program closes out the season with competition

July 31, 2023, 7:24 AM HST
  • Junior Lifeguard event held Friday (7.28.23) in Kīhei. Maui Fire Department’s Ocean Safety Bureau.
In 2023 the Junior Lifeguard program provided training to more than 200 island keiki. Sessions were held on Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and in Hāna in addition to the South, West and North Shore Ocean Safety districts.

Keiki from 8-17 years old were invited to participate and enroll in the summer Ocean Safety Junior Lifeguard program. The program serves to educate youth in everyday lifesaving skills, team building, relationships and leadership while becoming both mentally and physically fit.

To close out the Ocean Safety Bureau’s Junior Lifeguard sessions for 2023, the Department hosted the Maui Junior Lifeguard Challenge. The event consisted of participants from all Ocean Safety districts on Maui (North, South & West) who competed in one or more of these events: 200M Swim; 100 x 100 x 100 Run, Swim, Run; Paddle board Relay; and Beach Flags.

The event took place on Friday, July 28th at Kamaʻole Beach Park I, with participants ranging in age from 13-17.

Results:

Girls 200M swim (13-14)

  1. Talia Sloan
  2. Lila Sloan
  3. Ciela Kaahui

Girls 200M swim (15-17)

  1. Bella Kuailani
  2. Sarah Choo
Girls Run-Swim-Run (all ages)

  1. Talia Sloan
  2. Lila Sloan

Boys 200M swim (13-14)

  1. Eli Hazlet
  2. Kaina Yamada
  3. Levi Stoddart

Boys 200M swim (15-17)

  1. Duke Stanton
  2. Lucio Leal
  3. Cru Spalding
Boys Run-Swim-Run (13-14)

  1. Eli Hazlet
  2. Kaina Yamada
  3. Noa Ka’a’a

Boys Run-Swim Run (15-17)

  1. Cru Spalding
  2. Kona Marquez
  3. La’a Carvalho

Girls Beach Flags (all ages)

  1. Piimauna Kekiwi
  2. Bella Kuailani

Boys Beach Flags (13-14)

  1. Adrian Solomon
  2. Duke Brown

Boys Beach Flags (15-17)

  1. Kanoa Kuailani
  2. Duke Stanton
