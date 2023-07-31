Finn Spencer, 19, Pāʻia, HI at the 2023 M2O. Photo Credit: Shane Grace

The 24th Moloka’i-2-O’ahu Paddleboard World Championships (M2O), presented by the Hawai’i Tourism Authority returned to racing Sunday after a three-year pandemic pause.

Maui women earned two of the top spots in the Solo SUP Foil division. Twenty-two-year-old Annie Reickert, finished the race in 3 hours, 2 minutes for second place; and 43-year-old Andrea Moller of Maui finished about 20 minutes later for third.

The men’s solo wing foil race was won by 19-year-old Finn Spencer from Maui who crossed the Ka’iwi Channel in 1 hour and 31 minutes. Fellow Maui athlete, 14-year-old Bobo Gallagher rounded out the podium position in third place, completing the crossing in 1 hour and 43 minutes.

The 32-mile downwind challenge featured 250 men and women who navigated challenging tides and currents to plot their fastest route to O’ahu’s south shore.

Competitors completed the course in the solo disciplines of prone paddleboard, stand-up paddleboard (SUP), SUP foil and wing.

Division results are posted below. Full results are available at Molokai2Oahu.com.

Annie Reickert (left), 22, and Andrea Moller (right), 43, both of Maui, at the 2023 M2O. PC: Genevieve Davis

Solo SUP Foil

The men’s SUP Foil race was fast and closely contested. Australia’s James Casey, 31 from Narrabeen, New South Whales won today’s SUP Foil race in 2:19:02. Casey is no stranger to M2O, having competed in SUP at past events. This year, he decided to crossover, navigating the fastest line ahead of Oskar Johansson, 31, from Australia (2:21:05). Edoardo Tanas, 21, from Honolulu, HI finished in third place, just two minutes behind Johansson in time of 2:23:04.

In the women’s SUP foil race, Olivia Pana, 32, from France beat the former M2O champion from Maui, Annie Reikert, 22, by five minutes. The race was close between the two racers over the entire distance. In the end, Pana had the better line, finishing in 2:57:01 as Reickert crossed the line in 3:02:00. M2O veteran and SUP champion Andrea Moller, 43, from Maui crossed over to the foil discipline and finished third in 3:21:26.

Male

James Casey, 31 Narrabeen, New South Whales, AUS 2:19:02 Oskar Johansson, 31, AUS, 2:21:05 Edoardo Tanas , 21, Honolulu, HI, 2:23:04

Female

Olivia Piana, 32, FRA, 2:57:01 Annie Reickert, 22, Maui, HI, 3:02:00 Andrea Moller, 43, Maui, HI, 3:21:26

Finn Spencer (left), 19, of Pāʻia. Photo Credit: Shane Grace; and Bobo Gallagher, 14, of Lahaina, Maui at the 2023 M2O. PC: Genevieve Davis

Solo Wing

The men’s wing foil race was won by 19-year-old Finn Spencer from Maui. The American figuratively flew across the Ka’iwi Channel in 1:31:29. New Zealand racer Aidan Nicholas, 24, finished six minutes behind Spencer in 1:37:33. At just 14 years of age, another Maui athlete, Bobo Gallagher rounded out the podium position in third place, completing the crossing in 1:43:08.

Nani Dalene Nekoba, 46 from Kailua, HI won the women’s race in a time of 2:10:02. Her time placed her ninth overall among both the men’s and women’s races. Anna Kalabukhova, 21 from Honolulu, HI finished in second place (3:51:21).

Male

Finn Spencer, 19, Pāʻia, HI, 1:31:29 Aidan Nicholas, 24, Aukland, NZL, 1:37:33 Bobo Gallagher, 14, Lahaina, HI, 1:43:08







Female

Nani Dalene Nekoba, 46, Kailua, HI, 2:10:02 Anna Kalabukhova, 21, Honolulu, HI, 3:15:21

Solo Prone Paddleboard Race

Athletes from Australia continued their longtime dominance in the prone paddleboard discipline with new faces making their mark on the world’s toughest paddleboard race.

This year, Charlie Verco from North Bondi, New South Whales won the unlimited category in 4 hours, 53 minutes, 26 seconds. This was the 22-year-old’s first attempt at crossing the Ka’iwi Channel. Verco was followed by countryman Jackson Maynard, 31, who came in about 14 minutes later to finish second (5:07:18).

Former M2O champion Stewart McLachlan experienced mechanical problems with his board, forcing him to ditch his longer, sleeker unlimited board for his shorter stock board. While the 35-year-old Australian was chasing down Maynard in the closing miles, the two rounded China Walls and later crossed the finish line in Maunalua Bay just three minutes apart. McLachlan finished third overall behind Maynard (5:10:31).

Hayden Copping, 24, from Port Macquarie, New South Whales was the winner of the stock category (5:41:16). Copping finished 10 minutes ahead of New Zealand’s Sam Shergold, 29, who finished second in 5:52:17. Callum Sutton, 22, from Australia was less than two minutes behind Shergold in his first experience crossing the Ka’iwi Channel, finishing in third (5:54:01).

Professional surfer Luke Shepardson, 28, from Haleiwa, HI completed his first experience crossing the Channel of Bones in 7:13:25.

At 53, Hawaii’s Matt Sack kept his streak of 24 consecutive races going, finishing in 7:06:55

No women competed in the unlimited paddleboard race, but Katrina Madill, 32, from New Zealand claimed first place in the stock race. This was Madill’s first attempt at M2O, finishing in 6:20:36. Yurika Horibe, 31, from Japan posted a surprise finish in her first race at M2O to finish second (7:02:23) ahead of three-time Catalina Classic champion Liz Hunter, 36, from Imperial Beach, CA who finished third in 7:07:39.

Unlimited Male

Charlie Verco, 22, AUS, 4:53:26 Jackson Maynard, 31, AUS, 5:07:18 Steward McLachlan, 35, AUS, 5:41:16

Stock Male

Hayden Copping, 24, AUS, 5:41:16 Sam Shergold, 29, AUS, 5:52:17 Callum Sutton, 22, AUS, 5:54:01

Stock Female

Katrina Madill, 32, NZL, 6:20:36 Yurika Horibe, 31, JPN, 7:02:23 Liz Hunter, 36, USA, 7:07:39

Solo Stand Up Paddleboard Race

Japan claimed a top spot at M2O for the first time in race history. Yusuke Hyogo, 36, won the men’s unlimited SUP race in 4:45:03. Hyogo was followed by 26-year-old Mo Freitas from Haleiwa, HI who finished second in 5:12:03. Kosuke Matsuyama, 43, from Japan finished in third place (5:51:40).

Unlimited Male