A man on Hawaiʻi Island has died from injuries suffered in a dog attack reported Tuesday morning in the Kaʻū District, police said.

The incident was reported just before 9 a.m. on Aug. 1, when patrol officers responded to an animal complaint on Outrigger Drive in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision.

Police say upon arrival, responding officers observed the victim lying unconscious in the roadway. Police located a witness who reported hearing a commotion outside his residence. When the witness went to check, he reportedly saw the victim being attacked in the roadway by four large dogs. Police say the witness chased the dogs and called the police and paramedics to the scene.

The victim, believed to be a man in his 70s, was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene and while being transported to the Kona Community Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries, according to police reports. He was transported to the Ka‘ū Hospital for the official pronouncement of death.

"There is currently no evidence that the victim provoked this horrific attack. This incident is a senseless tragedy that could have been avoided," said Hawai'i Police Chief Ben Moszkowicz.

The dogs’ owners were not home at the time of the incident; However, they have been identified and contacted by police. Investigators are looking into claims that the dogs had previously been reported as stray animals. In the meantime, the owners have surrendered all four dogs and a litter of 10 puppies to the Hawai’i County Animal Control and Protection Agency.

Police are investigating this incident as a Negligent Failure to Control a Dangerous Dog case. Hawai’i County Code section 4-4-32 was most recently revised in 2022 and makes it a felony crime if someone fails to take reasonable measures to prevent an unprovoked dog attack resulting in serious bodily injury or death. Investigators have classified the case as a Class B Felony. If convicted under this section, the dog owners could face up to a $25,000 fine, 10 years in prison, restitution, and/or the humane destruction of the dogs involved.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until positive identification is made and his next of kin is contacted. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The Hawai’i Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident please contact Area II Criminal Investigation Section Detective Donovan Kohara at 808-960-3118 or via e-mail at [email protected]

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.