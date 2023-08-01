West Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 79 to 91. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 70 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 79 to 91. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny and windy. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 30 mph.

Tonight: Clear and windy. Lows 70 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to 30 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny and windy. Highs around 89. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows around 73 near the shore to 51 to 56 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 82 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 82 to 89. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65 at the visitor center to around 61 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows around 51 at the visitor center to around 47 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 65 at the visitor center to around 61 at the summit. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows around 73 near the shore to 51 to 56 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 73 to 82. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 66. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 74 to 82. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 70 to 92. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 76. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 69 to 92. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Locally breezy trade winds will continue through the week. Expect limited windward showers, mainly during the overnight and early morning hours. Leeward areas will stay mostly dry with the exception of the Big Island's Kona slopes, where afternoon clouds and showers will linger well into the night before diminishing.

Discussion

A seasonable, stable and breezy trade wind flow will persist. A strong high pressure cell centered far N of the islands will split into two centers over the next couple of days as weak low pressure systems pass between them. The local pressure gradient will remain relatively unchanged through this process, so any changes in wind speed during the second half of the week will be subtle. A mid-level ridge parked overhead will continue to produce stable conditions, with a subsidence inversion holding between 5,000 and 8,000 ft. With precipitable water hovering near to below seasonal average, expect limited rainfall to be confined to windward slopes, while most leeward areas remain dry. The exception will be the Big Island's Kona slopes, where afternoon clouds and showers will linger through the overnight hours. As an example, a rain gage in Kealakekua measured 1″ of rain in the 6 hours ending at midnight.

Only minor changes to the rainfall pattern are due as random pockets of shallow moisture move through. An upper level trough digging southward toward the islands could coincide with an increase in PWAT this weekend, bringing the potential for an uptick in rainfall, mainly windward.

Aviation

High pressure well north of the islands will maintain moderate to locally breezy trade winds for the next several days. AIRMET Tango remains posted for mountain lee turbulence which will likely continue beyond the next 24 hours.

Clouds and showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas, especially through the early morning hours. Expect mainly VFR conditions, with brief MVFR cigs and vsbys under passing SHRA.

Marine

No significant changes to the marine forecast this morning. High pressure remains far north of the islands. Fresh to locally strong trade winds will continue through the end of the week. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) remains in effect for the typical windier waters near Maui County and the Big Island. The SCA currently is in effect through Thursday afternoon, but it will likely be extended with no significant change in the winds expected during the second half of the week.

These trade winds will continue to produce rough and choppy surf along east facing shores into the weekend. South facing shores are seeing a bump as a long period southwest (210-220 degree) swell arrives in the islands. This swell is expected to peak later today, and then subside through Friday. Models suggest another long period swell (220 degree) will arrive late in the weekend. Another long period swell is possible next week.

Statewide water levels continue to be running higher than predicted (0.3 to 0.6 ft), and when combined with some of the highest tides of the year, minor coastal flooding is expected. Minor coastal flooding is expected in the typical vulnerable low lying coastal areas and beaches during the peak high tides during the afternoon hours through Wednesday. Please refer to the latest Coastal Flood Statement (CFWHFO) for more details.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Thursday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

