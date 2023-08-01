Maui News

Update/located: Lahaina man last seen Saturday night

August 1, 2023, 10:43 PM HST
* Updated August 2, 5:03 AM
Kyler Nishioka Lani, also known as Kawai Nishioka, 24, of Lahaina. PC: Courtesy and MPD.

Update:

As of Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, Kyler “Kawai” Nishioka Lani, 24, of Lahaina was located.  He was reported missing on Monday by his family. The Maui Police Department thanked the public for their assistance.

Previous post:

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Kyler “Kawai” Nishioka Lani, 24, of Lahaina.

Lani was reported missing on Monday morning, July 31, 2023, by his family, who has not seen or heard from him since Saturday night, July 29, 2023.

Lani left his Lahaina residence on foot as his vehicle, keys, and cell phone remain at the residence, according to police.  Police say he may be vulnerable/at-risk, and his family is concerned for his safety and well-being.

Lani is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos, including a nautical star within a woven band on his left forearm, a tribal band on his left wrist, a tribal band on his upper left forearm near his elbow, a tribal manta ray on his left chest, and a tribal square on his left ribcage. He was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie, khaki shorts and unknown footwear.

Anyone with information on Lani’s whereabouts is asked to call the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; or if it’s an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report #23-023674.

