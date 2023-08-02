Maui Now photo.

Nonprofit and for-profit organizations in Maui County that offer or plan to offer programs or services in social welfare, youth services, alcohol and substance abuse, homelessness, youth centers or animal management are encouraged to apply for county Department of Housing and Human Concerns Fiscal Year 2025-26 grants.

The grant proposal application period opened Aug. 1 and continues until 4:30 p.m. Aug. 31, 2023. No late submissions will be accepted. Funding periods will be for fiscal years 2025 (July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025) and 2026 (July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026).

Application forms and instructions are found on the Department of Housing and Human Concerns’ Grant Management Division website: https://www.mauicounty.gov/252/Grants-Management-Division.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Grant fund categories include the following:

Acculturation

Affordable rental housing

Early childhood programs

Food, shelter and safety

Health, human services and education

Homeless programs

Self-sufficiency programs

Substance abuse prevention and treatment

Youth centers and programs

Animal management: Sheltering, enforcement and spay/neuter (this does not include feral animal control programs and additional requirements for qualifications are online)

For information on the grant application process, contact the county department Grants Management Division at 808-270-7807.