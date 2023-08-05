From Aug. 1 through 31, local educators can request funding for project resources like supplies, technology, and instructional materials. (PC: Subaru Hawaiʻi)

Subaru Hawaiʻi has launched its Tools for Schools program with a $25,000 pledge to fund project requests from public and public charter school teachers throughout Hawaiʻi. The initiative is in support of local educators and students as part of Subaru Hawaiʻi’s Love Promise focused on education and learning.

From Aug. 1 through 31, local educators can request funding for project resources like supplies, technology, and instructional materials. Subaru Hawaiʻi has partnered with DonorsChoose, an online nonprofit that allows teachers to submit requests for project

supplies.

To apply, teachers can go to community.subaruhawaii.com/toolsforschools/ to create a profile

and request supplies needed for their project. Project requests must be submitted during the

Aug. 1-31 time period to be eligible for consideration.

“We know that many local educators are familiar with DonorsChoose already, so we hope this is exciting for our teachers,” said Lance Ichimura, senior vice president of Subaru Hawaiʻi. “Over 7,000 Hawaiʻi teachers have posted projects since 2010. Teachers are the foundation of our keiki’s education, and we hope the Tools for Schools program lessens their financial burden. Our goal is to support as many local educators as possible.”

Projects will be reviewed and selected by Subaru Hawaiʻi by Sept. 30. Once funded,

DonorsChoose will order the items requested and ship them directly to the teachers. Subaru

Hawaiʻi aims to fund projects that reach students across the State, in both rural and urban

communities.

For more information, visit community.subaruhawaii.com/toolsforschools/