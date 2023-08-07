Maui News

County of Maui Grants Review Committee approves $74,704 grant for Ka Lima O Maui

August 7, 2023, 12:30 PM HST
* Updated August 7, 12:31 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Ka Lima O Maui is a community-based vocational rehabilitation program that provides job training and employment opportunities for adults with disabilities. Photo Courtesy: Ka Lima O Maui

The Office of Economic Development, Grants Review Committee and Mayor Richard Bissen, have approved funding in the amount of $74,704 for Ka Lima O Maui, a nonprofit which is the largest employer of persons with disabilities in Maui County.

The grant will be facilitated by the Office of Economic Development.

The grant will enable Ka Lima O Maui to further their initiatives and ensure that more individuals with disabilities have access to fulfilling work opportunities, fostering a sense of self-reliance and independence.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Ka Lima O Maui is fortunate to have received this generous grant from the OED. We extend our heartfelt thanks to OED Director Luana Mahi and her staff for partnering with Ka Lima O Maui to create lasting change in our community,” said Executive Director JD Wyatt.

“Ka Lima O Maui remains dedicated to its mission of empowering individuals with disabilities and is committed to contributing to the County of Maui’s vision of providing quality services for all citizens,” according to organization leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Cat 4 Hurricane Dora On Track To Pass Well South Of Hawaiʻi Over The Next Several Days 2High Wind Watch To Bring Gusty Winds As Dora Passes Safely South Of Hawaiʻi 3Mauis Eli Hanneman Earns Career Changing Win At Huntington Beach Pier 4Eli Hanneman Soars Into Us Open Of Surfing Semifinals 5Dora Maintains Hurricane Strength Still On Track To Pass South Of Hawaiʻi 6Maui Neurosurgeon Dr Christopher Taleghani Named As One Of Hawaiʻis Top Doctors