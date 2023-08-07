Ka Lima O Maui is a community-based vocational rehabilitation program that provides job training and employment opportunities for adults with disabilities. Photo Courtesy: Ka Lima O Maui

The Office of Economic Development, Grants Review Committee and Mayor Richard Bissen, have approved funding in the amount of $74,704 for Ka Lima O Maui, a nonprofit which is the largest employer of persons with disabilities in Maui County.

The grant will be facilitated by the Office of Economic Development.

The grant will enable Ka Lima O Maui to further their initiatives and ensure that more individuals with disabilities have access to fulfilling work opportunities, fostering a sense of self-reliance and independence.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Ka Lima O Maui is fortunate to have received this generous grant from the OED. We extend our heartfelt thanks to OED Director Luana Mahi and her staff for partnering with Ka Lima O Maui to create lasting change in our community,” said Executive Director JD Wyatt.

“Ka Lima O Maui remains dedicated to its mission of empowering individuals with disabilities and is committed to contributing to the County of Maui’s vision of providing quality services for all citizens,” according to organization leaders.