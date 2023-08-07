Maui News

Molokaʻi home destroyed by fire, two others damaged

August 7, 2023, 8:02 PM HST
  • Structure fire on Molokaʻi destroys one home, and damages two others. (8.7.23) PC: Maui FIre Department
A Molokaʻi home was destroyed by fire on Monday, and two neighboring residences were damaged, displacing a total of three people.

The incident was reported at 11:39 a.m. on Aug. 7, 2023 on Kolapa Place in Kaunakakai.

Responding units included: Engine 4, Tanker 4, Engine 9, Engine 12, and a fire investigator.

Crews arrived to find a single story dwelling fully involved. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire, protect adjacent structures and then search the building to confirm no one was inside.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

Fire officials say the main building was a total loss, with the exact dollar value pending determination. Damage was also sustained to two neighboring structures.

