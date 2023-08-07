Dunes at Maui Lani.

The Construction Industry of Maui hosts its Inaugural Golf Tournament to raise funds for Maui County High School Construction Vocational programs. All proceeds will go to Maui County High School Construction Vocational programs for students pursuing a trade career.

The event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course. Check-in is at 6 a.m., and the shotgun start is at 7 a.m.

The tournament is sponsored by Pace Supply.

Golf entry per player is $200; $800 for a four-person team. Sponsorship packages and tee sponsors are also available. Click HERE for tickets and sponsorship options. An awards luncheon ticket is available for purchase for $50. Space is limited.

The format for the tournament is a four-person best ball scramble with a two-putt maximum on each hole. Contests include “Hole in One Harley Davidson Giveaway,” “Closest to the Pin,” “Longest Drive” (Men & Women) and “Best Dressed Team.”

“Proceeds from this fundraiser event allows Maui high school students the opportunity to explore various trade professions and become informed about career options that align with their skills, values, and long-term goals – many of which include being able to afford living in Hawaiʻi,” said Kevin Keller, LEED AP of CDG Maui and Secretary of Construction of Maui. “With a continual decline of people entering Trades, this program exposes students to the benefits of completing a one- to two-year curriculum, which allows graduates to enter the workforce quickly into some of the best, most reliable and well-paying careers related to the construction industry.”

