













4 West Maui campuses closed due to unsafe conditions caused by heavy winds

Update: 6:42 a.m., Aug. 8, 2023

The Hawai‘i State Department of Education has closed four schools in West Maui due to unsafe conditions caused by heavy winds, including flying debris, downed power poles and trees. Most of the schools were not scheduled to have students on campus today.

Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary : School closed to students and staff. Families have been notified by the school.

: School closed to students and staff. Families have been notified by the school. King Kamehameha III Elementary : Previously scheduled waiver day; no students were scheduled to be at school today.

: Previously scheduled waiver day; no students were scheduled to be at school today. Lahaina Intermediate : Previously scheduled waiver day; no students were scheduled to be at school today.

: Previously scheduled waiver day; no students were scheduled to be at school today. Lahainaluna High School: Freshman student orientation canceled. Previously scheduled waiver day for grades 10-12.

The Department is monitoring the brush fire conditions in Upcountry Maui and other weather impacts statewide. All other HIDOE schools remain open at this time.

Seabury Hall closed due to Kula brush fire

Update: 6:31 a.m., Aug. 8, 2023

Seabury Hall on Olinda Road in Makawao, also announced a school closure today due to the brush fire.

Fire results in cancellation of classes today at KS Maui ʻAʻapueo in Pukalani

Update: 6:04 a.m., Aug. 8, 2023

Kamehameha Schools Maui announced it is cancelling classes today (Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023) at its ʻAʻapueo campus in Pukalani due to a brush fire in the Kula 200 area. The fire has created poor air quality, nearby evacuations and road closures. All Bus routes for KS Maui are cancelled for today. Students/parents are being asked to check their email and notifications.

Evacuation update / Shelter being opened at Hannibal Tavares Community Center

(5:32 a.m., Aug. 8, 2023)

Multiple streets in the area of King Kekaulike High School have been evacuated due to a dangerous brush fire. Evacuations include: Auliʻi Drive, Hoʻopalua Drive, Hanamu Road and Kealaloa Avenue. The Maui Emergency Management Agency advises residents in these areas to grab their “go Kits” and evacuate family and pets now. A shelter is being opened at the Hannibal Tavares Community Center.

Evacuation notification: Kula 200 subdivision

(4:19 a.m., Aug. 8, 2023)

An evacuation order has been issued for the Kula 200 subdivision off of Auliʻi Drive due to an ongoing brush fire reported overnight. The Maui Emergency Management Agency issued the notification saying residents in the area should grab their “go kits” and evacuate their family and pets.

Haleakalā Highway closed

(3:13 a.m., Aug. 8, 2023)

Haleakalā Highway (377) is closed between Kula Highway and Lower Kimo Drive due to a brush fire reported overnight. Police have also closed Kealaloa Road from Hanamu Road to the Haleakalā Highway (377) due to ongoing firefighting efforts.