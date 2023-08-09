Senator Lynn DeCoite. PC: Office of Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke

The three State Senators representing Maui, Senator Angus McKelvey (District 6, West Maui, Māʻalaea, Waikapū, and South Maui), Senator Gilbert Keith-Agaran (District 5, Wailuku, Kahului, Waiheʻe, Waikapu Mauka, and Waiʻehu), and Senator Lynn DeCoite (District 7, Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Kahoʻolawe, and Molokini) issued the following statement in response to the wildfire emergencies affecting Maui County:

“Today, we offer our condolences and aloha to the ʻohana of those who have lost their lives, and those who have lost their homes and livelihoods to the wildfires on Maui. We share our aloha with our neighbors on Maui as we face devastation in Lahaina and around the island. Our brave firefighters and other first responders continue to battle the flames in Lahaina, Pūlehu, and Upcountry that were fueled by strong winds from Hurricane Dora as it passed well south of the Hawaiian Islands, and continue to help those impacted by the emergency. We hope that members of our community continue to take care of themselves and one another. We can already see the way we are working together selflessly as a community in providing food, water, clothing, and other needs, which reflects why Maui nō ka ʻoi. We urge patience and understanding so that resources and needs can be distributed and addressed safely and efficiently.

We have been in contact with Senate President Ronald Kouchi, Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, Adjutant General Kenneth Hara, and Maui Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr., and have been briefed on coordinating responses from government, local businesses, non-profits, and others in the community to best help our neighbors, residents, and any visitors who are in great need. We appreciate their leadership and support.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

If you would like to help those in need, the War Memorial Complex in Wailuku is open today and Thursday as a drop-off center for donations for emergency housing fire evacuees. Non-perishable food, bottled water, hygiene items, and blankets are being accepted. Those wishing to donate should enter the complex through Kanaloa Avenue and drop off donations at the field on the left. The drop-off center will be open through 6 a.m. today and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Binhi At Ani Community Center in Kahului will also be serving as a drop-off center until 9 p.m. today and on Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fire stations are unable to accept donations for shelters.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As the danger from the emergency persists, our emergency responders are focused on preserving life and property. We understand that many people still have unanswered questions, and we anticipate these questions will be answered as the details and severity of this catastrophe become clearer over the next few weeks. In the meantime, we encourage everyone to continue to share aloha.”

Maui Senators organize donation drive at State Capitol to help those harmed by Maui Wildfires

In response to the ongoing wildfire disasters on Maui, the three State Senators representing Maui, Senator Angus McKelvey (District 6, West Maui, Māʻalaea, Waikapū, and South Maui), Senator Gilbert Keith-Agaran (District 5, Wailuku, Kahului, Waiheʻe, Waikapu Mauka, and Waiʻehu), and Senator Lynn DeCoite (District 7, Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Kahoʻolawe, and Molokini), have organized a donation drive on Oʻahu at the State Capitol to benefit our neighbors harmed by the wildfires.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

If you live on Oʻahu and would like to help, please drop-off goods to the State Capitol on Thursday or Friday of this week, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Donation Drive is accepting toiletries, diapers, formula, toys, clothing, bedding, household goods, and non-perishable food. At this time, bottled water donations are discouraged.

WHAT: Maui Fire Relief Donation Drop-Off

WHEN: Thur., Aug. 10, 2023, and Fri., Aug. 11, 2023, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Hawaii State Capitol, 415 S. Beretania, Honolulu, HI 98613

Two drop-off locations: