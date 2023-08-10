Maui News

Airlines add more flights on Friday, for evacuees fleeing Maui

August 10, 2023, 9:47 PM HST
Thousands of travelers are attempting leave Maui as crews continue to battle wildfires across the island. Kahului Airport. PC: Kalani Prince (8.9.23)

Airlines add more flights on Friday, for evacuees fleeing Maui
Update: 9:44 p.m., Aug. 10, 2023

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has announced additional flights out of Kahului, Maui on Friday, Aug. 11, to support the ongoing evacuation of West Maui. There are additional flights added on Hawaiian and Southwest Airlines to Honolulu from Kahului. Seats are available on scheduled departures from noon through 9:45 p.m.

If you were unable to get a flight out before then, please try again. There is an Emergency Assistance Center at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center in Honolulu offering meals, water, and help to booking lodging and travel for evacuees.

Extra Flights / Times / Destination / Seats
WN8931 / 12:10 p.m. / HNL / Available
WN8933 / 3:25 p.m. / HNL / Available
WN8935 / 6:40 p.m. / HNL / Available
HA1103 / 4:09 p.m. / HNL / Available
HA1104 / 6:35 p.m. / HNL / Available
HA1101 / 7:25 p.m. / HNL / Available
Scheduled Flight / Time / Destination / Seats
HA505 / 7:15 p.m. / HNL / Available
HA535 / 7:48 p.m. / HNL / Available
HA545 / 8:15 p.m. / HNL / Available
HA565 / 8:45 p.m. / HNL / Available
HA575 / 9:45  p.m. / HNL / Available

Comments

