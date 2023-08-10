Thousands of travelers are attempting leave Maui as crews continue to battle wildfires across the island. Kahului Airport. PC: Kalani Prince (8.9.23)

Airlines add more flights on Friday, for evacuees fleeing Maui

Update: 9:44 p.m., Aug. 10, 2023

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has announced additional flights out of Kahului, Maui on Friday, Aug. 11, to support the ongoing evacuation of West Maui. There are additional flights added on Hawaiian and Southwest Airlines to Honolulu from Kahului. Seats are available on scheduled departures from noon through 9:45 p.m.

If you were unable to get a flight out before then, please try again. There is an Emergency Assistance Center at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center in Honolulu offering meals, water, and help to booking lodging and travel for evacuees.

Extra Flights / Times / Destination / Seats

WN8931 / 12:10 p.m. / HNL / Available

WN8933 / 3:25 p.m. / HNL / Available

WN8935 / 6:40 p.m. / HNL / Available

HA1103 / 4:09 p.m. / HNL / Available

HA1104 / 6:35 p.m. / HNL / Available

HA1101 / 7:25 p.m. / HNL / Available

Scheduled Flight / Time / Destination / Seats

HA505 / 7:15 p.m. / HNL / Available

HA535 / 7:48 p.m. / HNL / Available

HA545 / 8:15 p.m. / HNL / Available

HA565 / 8:45 p.m. / HNL / Available

HA575 / 9:45 p.m. / HNL / Available